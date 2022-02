BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the final game of the regular season, South Warren just gets the win over Ohio County 62-61 to end the regular season.

The Spartans finish the regular season at 14-15 with a 10-11 record in the 4th Region.

They’ll play Warren East in the first round of the 14th District Tournament Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.