BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Allie Sharp, President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Allie’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “the students. Hands down. It’s amazing to see it ‘click’ for some of them while you are teaching. When they get excited about their business or invention or ‘job’ they received – it’s exciting for them and for me! And working with the amazing teachers is also such a highlight for me.” She also said, “I’m so lucky to be able to not only be a volunteer for JA for over six years, but to be able to work at such an amazing organization. I have such a passion for education, and it’s exciting to connect with the students, teachers and other volunteers within the community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

