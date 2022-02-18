Two men arrested, female juvenile charged after burglary at gun shop in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men have been arrested and a female juvenile is facing charges after a burglary at a gun shop in Franklin.

According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, on February 16, they responded to a burglary in progress at Poor Boy Guns.

The owner gave police surveillance video and photos of the suspects.

After a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle the driver was identified as Johnathon Edwards, a passenger Terron Hopson were arrested, a third person a female juvenile was charged for her involvement.

Six firearms were seized, five of the six were reported stolen.

