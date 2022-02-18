WCSO searching for woman and teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-year-old Jamie R. Houchens and 15-year-old Elizabeth “Jase” Goley-Goodman.

Goley-Goodman was reported missing from her home February 3, 2022. Authorities say she is with Houchens, who is now charged with Custodial Interference for refusing to return Goley-Goodman to her legal guardian. A warrant has been issued for Houchens’ arrest.

Houchens is described as five-foot-two, weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Goley-Goodman is five-foot-three and weights 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Houchens and Goley-Goodman could be is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.