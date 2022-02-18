Weekend Starts Cold, Ends Warmer!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We got a chance to dry out Friday, but despite all the sunshine, it was COLD! Chilly readings hang on into Saturday before a BIG warmup occurs Sunday.

A chilly Saturday, a warmer Sunday

Saturday will be a day similar to Friday, with lots of sunshine but a cold northwesterly wind. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday afternoon. We keep the sunshine Sunday, but with the wind flow becoming more southerly, temps will take off! Highs climb to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon!

Changes are coming for next week, with a more active pattern shaping up. A low pressure system inches closer to us Monday, stringing some rain in along a cold front. It’ll start as stray showers through the day, before rain turns more widespread late night and into Tuesday. Rainfall could be heavy at times Tuesday. Warmer temperatures show up early next week with breezy south winds. We may catch a break in the rains Wednesday before another round of wet weather becomes likely Thursday, perhaps ending as a little light snow Friday. Combined rain totals from the two systems could exceed 3″ next week. You’ll need to hold onto the rain gear beginning Monday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 43. Low 20. Winds NW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and much warmer. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 14 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. Showers possible toward evening. High 64. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 39

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 72 (1913)

Record Low: -7 (1958)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.83″ (+1.28″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+3.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.