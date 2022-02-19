BGFD rescue two dogs from fire on East 15th avenue and nutwood street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department to a fire on East 15 Avenue and Nutwood Street.

Authorities say seven units responded where they found fire and smoke showing.

Two dogs were rescued from the house.

Oxygen was given to the dogs and both were taken to the vet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.