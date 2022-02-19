Raiders roll past Falcons
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the final day of the regular season, Warren East gets a little momentum heading into District Playoffs as they defeat Monroe County 67-43.
The Raiders finish the regular season at 10-16. They’ll play South Warren at Warren Central in the first round of the 14th District Tournament Monday.
The Falcons finish at 6-21. They will play Barren County at Glasgow High School on Tuesday.
