Raiders roll past Falcons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the final day of the regular season, Warren East gets a little momentum heading into District Playoffs as they defeat Monroe County 67-43.

The Raiders finish the regular season at 10-16. They’ll play South Warren at Warren Central in the first round of the 14th District Tournament Monday.

The Falcons finish at 6-21. They will play Barren County at Glasgow High School on Tuesday.

