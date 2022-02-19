South Warren’s Kiram Mujic signs with Brescia soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A four-year varsity starter is taking another big step in his storied high school career.

Former South Warren Spartans star Kiram Mujic has signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brescia University in Owensboro. Mujic made the decision to stay close to home, saying that he “wanted to stay close to family.”

“When we first visited Brescia, it was a great school and a great place that was only 50 minutes away so that was a big thing,” Mujic said on Friday. “When I visited, they had a great team and a great facility. It just meant a lot to me.”

Mujic led the Spartans to three regional titles in four seasons, including his 2020 junior campaign that saw the Spartans reach the state championship game. He scored 49 goals in four seasons - 11 of them coming his senior year.

