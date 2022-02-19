Tops Blast Four Homers in Two Run-Rule Wins to Open Hilltopper Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since suffering their lone loss of the young season, WKU Softball has reeled off three consecutive run-rule victories with Friday’s pair of Hilltopper Classic wins over Central Michigan and Bellarmine. The Hilltoppers opened their home slate with a 10-2 six-inning victory over CMU before closing the evening with an 11-1 five-inning win. The Red and White scored 21 runs on 21 hits across the day, including four home runs.

“All around great opening day of the Hilltopper Classic,” shared WKU head coach Amy Tudor. “We were strong in the circle and had a variety of different weapons to produce a high offensive attack. I am proud of all of our efforts today.”

WKU has now claimed three-straight run-rule decisions for the first time since the 2020 campaign and just the fourth time in program history.

Fifth-year seniors Maddie Bowlds and Bailey Curry both delivered four-hit days at the plate.

GAME 5: WKU 10, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 2 – 6 INNINGS

After Central Michigan scored in the first half inning of the game for a 2-0 lead, WKU took advantage of its first trip to the plate as well, owning a 4-2 lead after the frame. Taylor Davis would reach on an error with Jordan Ridge following with a single. A base hit from Bailey Curry drove in Davis to cut the lead in half before Maddie Bowlds stepped into the box and delivered her first homerun of the season – a three-run shot – for a 4-2 WKU advantage.

From there, Katie Gardner would cruise in the circle, facing just 16 batters across the final 15 outs with the lone runner reaching on an error. The junior pitched her first complete-game of the campaign to earn the win while racking up nine strikeouts.

Things would remain quiet both ways until the bottom of the fifth when WKU saw Taylor Sanders connect for a two-run homerun for a 6-2 lead. Two batters later, Bowlds delivered an RBI base hit to score Kasia Parks, who was running for Curry after she drew a walk.

Entering the bottom of the sixth with a 7-2 advantage, Ridge recorded her second hit of the game to plate both Kennedy Foote (walk) and TJ Webster (single) to push the score to 9-2. With two runners in scoring position and two outs, Bowlds would reach on an error, which allowed Ridge to score for the run-rule walk-off win.

Bowlds finished with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and reached on the error in her fourth at bat. The fifth-year senior drove in four runs in the game – a new career high.

Ridge added two hits and two RBI while Sanders notched a multi-RBI outing as well.

GAME 4: WKU 11, BELLARMINE 1 – FIVE INNINGS

With the temperature barely above freezing, the Hilltoppers returned to the field for the fourth game of the opening day of the Hilltopper Classic, squaring off against Bellarmine. WKU wasted no time getting on the board with a four-run first inning as the Tops would send all nine batters to the plate to bat through the order.

Sanders, Ridge and Bowlds all registered singles in the inning while Curry would connect for her first homer as a Hilltopper – a two-run blast – which pushed the score to 4-0. Sanders’ knock would drive in Webster for the opening score before scoring on a passed ball herself to make the score 2-0.

Bellarmine got on the board in the top of the third with back-to-back doubles at the bottom of the Knights’ order. From there, WKU responded with three quick outs including a diving tag for an unassisted putout by Bowlds at first to keep another run off the board.

With the score remaining 4-1 in favor of the Hilltoppers entering the bottom of the fourth, WKU quickly turned the offense back on. The Tops would bat around the order, sending 10 to the plate in the frame while scoring seven runs on six hits and one Bellarmine error. Sanders sent a sacrifice fly to left field to score Foote who led off the inning with a base hit. Two batters later, Curry stepped into the box with the bases loaded and scorched a single to left field, allowing two Hilltoppers to score for a 7-1 advantage. Bowlds would follow by reaching on another error while Ridge scored. After Hage singled to left center, Randi Drinnon sent the fifth pitch of her at bat out of the park in left center field for her first home run as a Hilltopper. Drinnon’s blast also gave WKU an 11-1 cushion and with the top of the fifth coming, all the Red and White needed was three outs.

Shelby Nunn returned to the circle to finish her second complete-game of the young season. She’s induced grounders to third and second base, respectively, before a pop out to shortstop sealed the win. Nunn improved to 3-1 on the season with the win. She finished with four strikeouts against zero walks.

Nunn and Gardner would combine for 13 strikeouts against zero walks in their pair of complete-game wins.

All five weekend games for WKU Softball will feature a livestream on Facebook Live. Friday and Sunday’s action can be caught on WKU’s primary stream while Saturday’s action will be on the secondary stream due to an overlap with home basketball.

COMPLETE WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday

10 a.m. – SEMO def. Central Michigan, 6-0

12:30 p.m. – Bellarmine def. SEMO, 4-3

3 p.m. – WKU def. Central Michigan, 10-2 [6]

5:30 p.m. – WKU def. Bellarmine, 11-1 [5]

Saturday

10 a.m. - Bellarmine (A) vs. Central Michigan (H)

12:30 p.m. - SEMO at WKU

3 p.m. - 1 vs. 4 game

5:30 p.m. - 2 vs. 3 game

Sunday

11 a.m. - Consolation game (Losers from 1 vs. 4 & 2 vs. 3 games)

1:30 p.m. - Championship game (Winners from 1 vs. 4 & 2 vs. 3 games)

TOP STORYLINES

WKU Softball has faced off against SEMO eight times in program history. The Tops lead the all-time series 6-2, posting a 4-1 record at home. This weekend marks the first meetings since Feb. 28th, 2016, which SEMO won 8-3.

This weekend marks the first time that the Hilltoppers have gone head-to-head against Bellarmine and Central Michigan with the Tops now owning a 1-0 lead in both of those series.

Hilltopper fans will be able to watch all 23 remaining home games this season for free on Facebook Live. New this year, Hilltopper Sports Properties (HSP) has added the ability for a secondary stream called “Behind The Mic”, allowing for simultaneous softball games to be streamed. The full slate of home games available to stream on Facebook Watch can be found HERE

WKU Softball has now won three-consecutive run-rule victories for the first time since 2020 and just the fourth time in program history. In both 2013 and 2000, WKU strung together four-straight run-rule wins, marking the longest streak of such in program history.

Head Coach Amy Tudor is now 7-2 in home openers since taking over the helm in 2013. Coach Tudor enters her 18th season as a head coach – ninth on The Hill – and owns a 456-365-2 career coaching record.

WKU has now hit five combined home runs this season, coming off the bats of five different players.

