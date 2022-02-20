Gray Hits First Home Run of Season in Loss to Leathernecks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped game two of its series against Western Illinois, 14-7, on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

After the Hilltoppers earned a 3-1 lead through four innings of action, the Leathernecks’ offense came alive, scoring 13 runs over the next four innings to even the series at one win apiece.

“We’re going to take some things away from this game,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “We’re going to learn from the things we didn’t do well. I think that’s part of the learning curve is evaluating the game. There are always things that you look back on – and whether they’re negative or positive – you have to learn from that. It’s a learning experience no doubt, it’s a tough lesson.

“The first half of the game we played very well, but then in the second half the game completely changed on us. Give them credit, they played a solid game. We just weren’t able to get anything going until late in the game offensively.”

Sean Bergeron started things off on the mound for WKU, allowing three runs while recording four strikeouts in 5.0 frames. The Hilltoppers utilized seven relief pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow 11 runs (four earned) while striking out five batters in 4.0 innings.

Offensively, WKU compiled five hits and eight walks. Ty Crittenberger, Aidan Gilroy, Jackson Gray, Ricardo Leonett and Brian McAuliffe each recorded one hit apiece in the matchup, with Gray collecting his first home run of the season while adding three RBI.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will close out their series against Western Illinois at 1 p.m CT on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Nick Denes Field.

