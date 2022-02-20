Hilltoppers Run Winning Streak to Seven with 73-64 Win Over ODU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball got off to a great start and used toughness to overcome a difficult shooting finish Saturday, holding off Old Dominion 73-64 at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The victory was the seventh in a row for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA), who secured the program’s longest conference winning streak since 2014-15. It also tied the longest overall win streak under head coach Rick Stansbury.

“As we talked about at halftime, it was our fifth game in 10 days, we’re not going to let fatigue be the reason why we don’t win this game,” Stansbury said. “It’s easy for us to have an excuse, people say just ran out of gas, we just weren’t going to let that happen. We played 260 minutes in the last 10 days, we needed 20 more minutes. You look at all those stats and there’s one stat I’ll point to, the team who has the biggest heart and plays with the most toughness is the team that’s going to win this thing.”

WKU had to play long stretches Saturday without senior forward Jairus Hamilton, who left the game in the first half with a knee injury, and junior center Jamarion Sharp, who picked up two early fouls and fouled out with 6:31 remaining.

The Tops also had to overcome a lid on the basket in the second half, as they shot just 25% from the field after the break and made 1 of 15 3-pointers.

They secured the win with gritty resolve, making 14 of 17 free throws in the second half and outrebounding an Old Dominion team known for crashing the boards, 40-38 with a season-high 15 offensive rebounds.

“I feel like it was definitely a more physical game tonight,” fifth-year senior guard Josh Anderson said. “They probably felt like they had the size advantage so they wanted to capitalize on that. It was a pretty physical game tonight.”

WKU opened the game with a 15-4 run. Old Dominion (10-17, 5-9) got back within four, but the Tops answered with a basket from Hamilton and a 3-pointer by Anderson.

WKU then rattled off a 15-2 run, largely led by the play of sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight. He had two putbacks, a three-point play and a step-back jumper in the run in helping WKU to a 44-30 halftime lead.

“I really feel like my teammates, they all trust me,” McKnight said. “When they want me to get downhill, score and make the best play happen, I feel like buckets come easy and naturally.”

WKU’s lead swelled as large as 55-35 with 14:21 to go on a 3-pointer by redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton, but then the Hilltoppers went ice cold.

They had just one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the game, but it was a crucial one. Leading 63-57, Anderson crashed the glass for a putback dunk with 2:33 to play to keep the Monarchs at bay.

McKnight led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Graduate senior guard Camron Justice finished with 13 points, while Frampton and Anderson each had 11 points with a combined 15 rebounds.

Sharp contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks before fouling out.

The team’s “Most Valuable Talker” chain went to junior forward Isaiah Cozart, who grabbed two crucial late offensive rebounds in 13 minutes in Sharp and Hamilton’s absence.

“Coach’s motto is stay ready, no matter what situation you have,” Cozart said. “Obviously, some guys don’t have as much playing time as our main six guys and you always want to be able to be locked in and come off the bench and really just any way you can impact the game in any way possible. It makes me happy they praise me like that. I felt like I really gave it my all out there.”

Jaylin Hunter had 20 points and six boards to lead Old Dominion.

WKU has won seven games in 17 days or fewer for the first time since the 1994-95 season.

The Hilltoppers now get a week of rest before traveling to Middle Tennessee for a huge East Division tilt at 6 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will air on ESPN+.

