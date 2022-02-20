Historic Hobson Grove House restoration artist receives historic preservation medal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year, the Historic Hobson Grove began doing renovations inside the home, in particular, restoring the ceilings.

Now almost one year later, restoration artist Kristina Lemmon managed to re-paint and preserve a piece of history, original 1870′s Victorian paintings on two ceilings of the Hobson Grove House at Riverview.

On Saturday, Lemmon was recognized with a special medal for her contribution.

“I’m so pleased that we were able to recognize Kris for her hard work,” says Brooke Wescott Peterson reflecting on the work Kristina Lemmon has done at the Hobson Grove House.

“I feel, feels good, feels good,” adds Kristina Lemmon.

“She came in for what was supposed to be about a four-day job and ended up being here, off and on for three months, because we kept uncovering more and more of their original decoration on the ceiling,” remembered Westcott Peterson.

Lemmon was awarded by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution a certificate and a medal for her work.

“The fact that they feel like restoration, and preservation is very important to them, they’re like, those are my friends. They support me and I support their efforts,” Lemmon said.

The executive director, Westcott Peterson of the Hobson House spoke on a future project with Lemmon.

“We were so pleased with the job that she did that we’ve invited her back here now she’s going to be working on our walls as well,” she adds.

Lemmon says she is just grateful to have taken part in the project.

“It’s all beautiful and unified and hopefully, you know for another 60-70 years,” said Lemmon.

“We’re going to brag on her for the next 50 years about the job that she’s done here and getting this back to the way that it was when Atwood and Julia Hobson lived in this home,” said Westcott Peterson.

The Historic Hobson Grove is currently closed for the winter season but will re-open for tours next month.

