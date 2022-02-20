Lady Toppers Fall at Old Dominion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball struggled offensively on Saturday afternoon in Norfolk, suffering a 75-55 loss to Old Dominion.

Meral Abdelgawad led the Lady Toppers in scoring for the 18th time this season with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. It was her 24th double digit game this year. Abdelgawad also had two rebounds and two assists.

Alexis Mead added 12 points in the game along with three rebounds. Jaylin Foster was the third Lady Topper in double figures with 10 points along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. It was Mead’s 16th double digit performance of the season and Foster’s sixth. Macey Blevins flirted with a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Lady Toppers shot a season low 12.5 percent from the perimeter, connecting on just 2-of-16 shots from beyond the arc. Overall, WKU shot 33.3 percent from the floor (19-of-57).

WKU got off to a cold start, falling behind 22-7 after the first quarter. The Lady Toppers made progress in the second quarter, outscoring the Monarchs 12-11. WKU had their best offensive quarter of the game in the third with 19 points, but allowed 26 points by Old Dominion. The Lady Toppers were able to outdo ODU in the fourth quarter, 17-16.

WKU will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 26 against Middle Tennessee in Bowling Green. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.

