Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Barren County prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in a case involving the murder of a Glasgow couple.

According to court documents, Barren County Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Gardner, filed notice Tuesday of his intent to seek ‘enhanced penalties’ for Cody Nathaniel Bacon, 21, of Glasgow.

Bacon is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the Sept. 2 deaths of David A. Pace, 24, and Brittany R. Pace, 23, both of Glasgow.

Court records identify Bacon as David Pace’s brother.

Under state law, a person convicted of murder can receive a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum punishment of life in prison with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.

Bacon’s case is eligible under state law for the death penalty due to there being multiple victims.

Bacon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is due to return to Barren Circuit Court for a hearing March 21.

No trial date has been set in his case.

According to a citation obtained by WBKO news, the Glasgow 911 Center received a call just before 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 from a man who claimed to have shot his brother and sister-in-law.

Officers responded to the home on the 300-block of North Race Street, where they found Cody N. Bacon of Glasgow waving his arms.

According to the citation, Bacon stated that he had shot the pair because he “was tired of his brother and sister-in-law arguing/fussing with the children.”

Officers found 24-year-old David A. Pace and 22-year-old Brittany R. Pace dead inside the home.

Bacon told officers the couple’s children were home when the shooting happened.

