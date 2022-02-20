South Winds = Warmer Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bright sunshine continued Saturday, but the chill stuck around! At least readings climbed into the low-to-mid 40s for most. The warming trend kicks into a higher gear on Sunday!

Multiple rounds of heavy rain in the week ahead (WBKO)

We keep the sunshine going Sunday, but with the wind flow becoming more southerly, temps will take off! Highs climb to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon!

Changes are coming for next week, with a more active pattern shaping up. A low pressure system inches closer to us Monday, bringing an increase in clouds before scattered showers develop late Monday afternoon. Rain turns more widespread late night and into Tuesday. Rainfall could be heavy at times Tuesday, with some rumbles of thunder possible. Warmer temperatures show up early next week with breezy south winds. We will likely catch a break in the rains Wednesday before another round of wet weather becomes likely Thursday, perhaps ending as a little light snow Friday. Combined rain totals from the two systems could run anywhere from 3″-5″ next week. You’ll need to hold onto the rain gear beginning Monday night!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny, breezy and much warmer. High 60. Low 41. Winds S at 14 mph.

PRESIDENT’S DAY MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. Showers possible late. High 64. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High 67. Low 41. Winds S at 18 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 30

Normal High: 52

Normal Low: 32

Record High: 76 (2018)

Record Low: -7 (2015)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.83″ (+1.13″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+3.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

