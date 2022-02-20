Advertisement

Woman falls in Mammoth Cave, rescue underway

Courtesy WBKO
Courtesy WBKO(WYMT)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman fell Saturday night inside a cave at Mammoth Cave National Park.

Park officials tell WBKO News a 60-year-old woman slipped and fell while mapping a section of the cave.

They say she is an experienced caver with the CRF expedition, the Cave Research Foundation.

When the woman fell, park officials say she injured her shoulder.

Mammoth Cave medics, park staff, and local EMS are all on scene.

Park Officials say she is aiding in own rescue due to her cave experience.

The rescue is ongoing.

