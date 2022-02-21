BGPR to host youth lacrosse clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Parks and Rec Department will host a youth lacrosse clinic on Saturday, March 5 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Lampkin Park Turf Field.

The clinic is designed to introduce the game of lacrosse and focus in on the lacrosse fundamentals.

The clinic is open to ages 6 to 16.

Lacrosse sticks and balls will be provided by the department.

For more information, call 270-393-3624.

