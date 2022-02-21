Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “A big cart like that, I’m sure he could get away with a lot of stolen packages,” Steven Haynes said.

Steven Haynes had been waiting days for a delivery that he thought never came.

“I called the store to ask them if it had been delivered and they traced it, it had been delivered two days earlier,” Haynes said. “It had been delivered to my porch.”

It was the surveillance camera that told on the man in the video taking a package from the front porch on E 11th Ave and tossing it in a big trash can.

“He just brazenly and nonchalantly just came up and picked my package up and put it in the garbage shopping cart, so to speak, and just went happily down the road,” Haynes said.

Haynes believes this isn’t the first time for the alleged thief.

“He’s probably going up and down around neighborhoods around here and other places. Most people would probably just think he’s just taking his garbage to the curbside and wouldn’t suspect anything,” Haynes said. “So, it’s pretty clever, but it wasn’t too clever to look around and see if I had a security camera.”

The man seen in the video got lucky, taking a package worth hundreds of dollars.

Haynes even set out a little bait to catch the thief.

He wants his neighbors and those who live close by to keep an eye out and if you see the man captured in the video to contact the police.

