Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

A Tennessee boy died in a forklift accident.
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after a forklift overturned, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced the teenager, identified as Jayden Dalton, was killed when the forklift that he was on overturned on top of him in a lot of an equipment rental business, WSMV reports.

Police said Dalton and another teen started the engines of the machinery on the lot.

A witness reported that Jayden was doing donuts on the forklift when it overturned.

Jayden Brown attended Maplewood High School in Nashville. The school released a statement offering condolences to Brown’s family members and friends while announcing that grief counselors would be available for those mourning.

The police department classified the death as accidental.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

