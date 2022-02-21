Butler County triple murder suspect indicted on sex abuse charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man accused of killing his in-laws and wife in Butler County back in January of 2021 has now been indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Warren County.

A Grand Jury indicted Joseph Carey on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count of first-degree sodomy.

According to the indictment, Carey subjected a 12-year-old juvenile to forcible sexual contact over the course of several months throughout the summer of 2020.

Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson has set a $50,000 cash bond, court documents state.

Carey is currently in the Butler County Jail with no bond for the triple murder accusations.

On January 19, 2021, Kentucky State Police say Lupe V. Mcgranahan (63) of Morgantown, Charles W. Mcgranahan (79) of Morgantown, and Angela R. Carey (30) of Morgantown had been shot and killed on Lonnie Snodgrass Road. Carey was arrested later that day.

During a hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Blake Chambers suggested the death penalty.

