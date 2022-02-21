Advertisement

Butler County triple murder suspect indicted on sex abuse charges

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the home.(Wbko)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man accused of killing his in-laws and wife in Butler County back in January of 2021 has now been indicted on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Warren County.

A Grand Jury indicted Joseph Carey on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count of first-degree sodomy.

According to the indictment, Carey subjected a 12-year-old juvenile to forcible sexual contact over the course of several months throughout the summer of 2020.

Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson has set a $50,000 cash bond, court documents state.

Carey is currently in the Butler County Jail with no bond for the triple murder accusations.

On January 19, 2021, Kentucky State Police say Lupe V. Mcgranahan (63) of Morgantown, Charles W. Mcgranahan (79) of Morgantown, and Angela R. Carey (30) of Morgantown had been shot and killed on Lonnie Snodgrass Road. Carey was arrested later that day.

During a hearing, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Blake Chambers suggested the death penalty.

RELATED: Death penalty being considered in Butler County triple murder

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy WBKO
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder
Man steals package of Bowling Green porch
Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera
Police believe Jamie R. Houchens and Elizabeth "Jase" Goley-Goodman are together.
WCSO searching for woman and teen

Latest News

Cornerview Community Church
Cornerview Community Church to host Black History Month event
Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
When President Joe Biden said he would nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, Pamela...
Ky. judges excited about Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court