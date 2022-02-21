Clouds on the increase before rain rolls in later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After seeing a gorgeous weekend, things are going to take a turn starting today. This morning will be quiet, though clouds will be on the increasing trend through the next few hours.

Stray showers possible (wbko)

We’ll be mostly cloudy into this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s. A few stray showers are possible by then, so it wouldn’t hurt to grab that rain jacket or umbrella as you’re headed out. Showers will turn more widespread into late tonight and early Tuesday morning, with a few thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and evening. We’ll see strong winds out of the south come into play as well. The focus will shift to a Flood Areal Watch that has been set for the entire WBKO viewing area as rainfall amounts could top out at 3″ by Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible. After this system departs, expect much colder air to surge in. We’ll see temperatures right around the freezing mark Wednesday morning - so pull that winter jacket back out for the day. It’ll be cloudy with highs struggling to make it past the mid and upper 40s. Rain drags in once again late Wednesday and into Thursday. Expect showers first before it transitions into a wintry mix that follows it. Though our main concern will be localized flooding, we are also keeping a close eye on the threat for winter weather as well. River flooding will likely be an area of concern through the week.

Cloudy and mild today with rain possible later!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

PRESIDENT’S DAY MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. Stray showers possible. High 66. Low 56. Winds S at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High 68. Low 36. Winds S at 23 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold. Stray showers possible. High 49. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 75 (1897)

Record Low Today: -2 (1870)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 5:32 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 64

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.83″ (+0.98″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+2.86″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

