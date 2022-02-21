Cornerview Community Church to host Black History Month event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday February 26, Cornerview Community Church will host a program in celebration of Black History Month called ‘Bridging the Gap.’

“Black History Month is wrapping up, so we wanted to be able to go out with, almost with a bang, I guess you could say, we’re gonna have several different guests there and we just want everyone to come out and join us,” Felicia Bland, the outreach coordinator of the church, said.

The event will feature musical guests, and to make the event more special they are going to pay a special tribute to Gospel Legend John Edmonds.

“We need to just show love to one another,” Darren Bush, the pastor of the church said. “We have so many different separations, and I don’t believe in separation.... We are still breathing the breath that God gives us.”

The program starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to attend, but you can donate to the church’s cause if you wish. There will also be a special church service on Sunday featuring Larry Ashby, a WKU graduate.

