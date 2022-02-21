Advertisement

Cornerview Community Church to host Black History Month event

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday February 26, Cornerview Community Church will host a program in celebration of Black History Month called ‘Bridging the Gap.’

“Black History Month is wrapping up, so we wanted to be able to go out with, almost with a bang, I guess you could say, we’re gonna have several different guests there and we just want everyone to come out and join us,” Felicia Bland, the outreach coordinator of the church, said.

The event will feature musical guests, and to make the event more special they are going to pay a special tribute to Gospel Legend John Edmonds.

“We need to just show love to one another,” Darren Bush, the pastor of the church said. “We have so many different separations, and I don’t believe in separation.... We are still breathing the breath that God gives us.”

The program starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to attend, but you can donate to the church’s cause if you wish. There will also be a special church service on Sunday featuring Larry Ashby, a WKU graduate.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy WBKO
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder
Man steals package of Bowling Green porch
Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera
Police believe Jamie R. Houchens and Elizabeth "Jase" Goley-Goodman are together.
WCSO searching for woman and teen

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Butler County triple murder suspect indicted on sex abuse charges
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
When President Joe Biden said he would nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, Pamela...
Ky. judges excited about Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to Supreme Court