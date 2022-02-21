Heavy Rain and Storms Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds increased during our President’s Day Monday. So did breezy south winds, which warmed us all the way to 70° Monday afternoon. We’ll stay warm into Tuesday, but the day will be marred by plenty of rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is likely with a few strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon.

Several inches of rain through Thursday night

Showers will turn more widespread into late tonight and early Tuesday morning, with a few thunderstorms possible into the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall will be heavy at times Tuesday. A Flood Watch is up for the entire WBKO viewing area as rainfall amounts could top out at 3″ by Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts possible. In addition, there’s a threat for a few severe thunderstorms, mainly late morning through the afternoon. A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is up for most of our region per the Storm Prediction Center. Locally damaging wind gusts are the main storm threat, but one or two isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

After this system departs, expect much colder air to surge in. We’ll see temperatures right around the freezing mark Wednesday morning - so pull that winter jacket back out for the day. It’ll be cloudy with highs struggling to make it past the mid and upper 40s. Rain returns from a new system late Wednesday and into Thursday. We could see rain end as a light wintry mix late Thursday night into Friday morning just before moisture moves out. River flooding will likely be an area of concern through the week with an additional 1″-2″ of rain expected with the late week system.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: FLOOD WATCH in effect. Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. High 70. Low 36. Winds S at 23 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 49. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 52. Low 33. Winds E at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 75 (1930)

Record Low: -2 (1870)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.83″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+2.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:32 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

