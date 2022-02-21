Advertisement

Kentucky grand jury indicts Tennessee man over stolen sports cards

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been indicted after being accused of stealing roughly $10,000 worth of sports cards from a store in Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal grand jury handed down the indictment against 38-year-old Jason Cates of Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday.

He faces charges of conspiracy and transporting stolen goods across state lines.

According to the indictment, Cates and an unnamed, unindicted coconspirator drove from Knoxville to Lexington, Kentucky in September 2021, where Cates stole about 1,000 sports cards from the Kentucky Roadshow Shop.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy WBKO
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder
Police believe Jamie R. Houchens and Elizabeth "Jase" Goley-Goodman are together.
WCSO searching for woman and teen
Man steals package of Bowling Green porch
Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera

Latest News

BGPR to host youth lacrosse clinic
Man steals package of Bowling Green porch
Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera
Gov. Beshear on Transgender Bill passing in KY Senate
Gov. Beshear on Transgender Bill passing in KY Senate
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital