Ky. lawmaker files bill to give local jurisdictions more power over smoking, vaping rules

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to give cities and counties more power to pass their own rules dealing with smoking and vaping.

Senate Bill 166 would allow cities, counties or other local governments to adopt tougher rules or restrictions than the state allows when it comes to smoking or vaping products.

Doctors say the impact of vaping on health still has a lot of question marks, but believe it’s not a good alternative to smoking.

“There’s nothing to be gained by vaping, especially people who are nonsmokers,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx. “There is nothing to be gained by starting.”

It comes as vaping stores are gaining in popularity, and many even advertise it’s less harmful than tobacco.

“That may be true, limited OK? The problem is we don’t know in 5 or 10 or 20 years what vaping is going to do to the lungs or, for that matter, (to the) cardiovascular system,” Dr. Foxx said. “We have a long history of cigarettes. We know what they can do. vaping we don’t have as long of a history.”

We spoke with Tony Florence, the owner of four Lexington vaping stores, who says the bill will be extremely damaging to them because they would have to fight regulation in every city or county and it could cause problems for thousands of mom and pop style businesses.

Florence says vaping products generate a lot of tax revenue for the state and he says this bill would be hurtful to a product that he says is less harmful than cigarettes.

However, Dr. Foxx says vaping is still concerning for young people.

“Can cause lung damage. Can make you more prone to pneumonia, with probably, with nicotine impacting brain development in young people. Can also be addictive,” Dr. Foxx said.

SB 166 is sponsored by Senator Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, and would impact the use, sale, or distribution of tobacco or vapor products. The bill has been assigned to the Senate Health and Welfare Committee but has not yet been called up for a vote.

