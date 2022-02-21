Advertisement

Warren County Clerk and PVA get a jump on tax refund for drivers

Instead of waiting for the adjustment, the clerk and PVA are getting a jump on that refund for...
Instead of waiting for the adjustment, the clerk and PVA are getting a jump on that refund for Warren County drivers.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Clerk and the Warren County Property Valuation Administrator are working together to help Warren County drivers get the lowered vehicle tax rate.

Governor Beshear’s Executive Order directed vehicle values to the 2021 assessment for 2022 and 2023.

RELATED: Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes

The state says car values will be updated into the system on February 28. Instead of waiting for the adjustment, the clerk and PVA are getting a jump on that refund for Warren County drivers.

“We’ve got this week here, the end of the month, which people were trying to get their tags renewed and everything so we didn’t want them to have to wait for a refund,” said Lynette Yates, Warren County Clerk. “So that’s why we’re working together to have someone here that we can adjust them manually as they come in.”

The pair will be at the Clerk’s office every day this week to help taxpayers. They said someone from their office will adjust the values and to look for the table in the Courthouse foyer.

Anyone who has already paid their car tax prior to this executive order going into place, will receive the appropriate refund in about six months.

If you are mailing in your renewal or renewing online you will need to get the PVA to adjust the amount before you mail or renew online to have the correct amount for your check or card. You can call at 270-843-3268 if you have any questions.

