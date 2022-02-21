Advertisement

Warren County garage fire spreads across multiple acres

Warren Co. Fire spreads field
Warren Co. Fire spreads field(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A large structure fire in Bowling Green spread to a field, catching 2 to 3 acres on fire.

The Barren River Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to a garage fire off Jenkins Road Monday early afternoon.

When the agency arrived, a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported, however, officials say the garage fire spread to about 2 to 3 acres into the adjacent field.

”It spread quickly. A dense, real wooded area kind of made it hard for personnel to get up there. We’ve got a good handle on it. Now we’re just trying to prevent it from jumping the road at the bottom side,” said Brad Frogge, Captain of the Barren River Fire Department.

Officials say the intense wind today played a part in the spreading of the fire but they were still able to get it under control.

The building is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

