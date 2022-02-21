Western Ky. counties receive tobacco settlement funds

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected several Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4.3 million in tobacco settlement funds.

That includes six of our western Kentucky counties.

Officials say the money will be used to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

Our area counties received the following:

Daviess County - $17,947

Henderson County - $ 3,000

Hopkins County - $12,471.25

Muhlenberg County - $12,383.75

Ohio County - $5,804

Webster County - $7,450.47

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.