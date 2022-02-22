Advertisement

Beshear reports more than 3K new COVID cases, positivity rate still below 15%

Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 3,300 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,267,592 cases. As of Tuesday, 1,384 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 260 are in the ICU, and 138 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state is seeing a 12.18% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 752 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,664.

