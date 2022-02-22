FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though it’ll be a mild day ahead, you’ll need the rain gear for any Tuesday commutes. Periods of heavy rain will be likely along with gusty winds which could make for hazardous driving conditions.

Weather risks this Tuesday (wbko)

A Flood Watch is up for the entire WBKO viewing area as rainfall amounts could top out at 3″ by tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. If you live in a flood-prone or low placed area make sure you are staying weather aware today. A Tornado Watch is also in place for our western cities which include Calhoun, Madisonville, Greenville, Hopkinsville, and Elkton until 11am cst. Remember, a tornado watch indicates there’s a risk of hazardous weather - so just make sure you have a plan in case a warning is issued. Though the threat for brief, isolated tornadoes is low it cannot be ruled out. If a tornado warning is issued, you’ll NEED to take action immediately. A complete list of tornado shelters for our viewing area can be found here. In addition, there’s a threat for a few severe thunderstorms, mainly late morning through the afternoon. A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is up for the WBKO viewing area per the Storm Prediction Center. Heavy rain and locally damaging wind gusts are the main storm threat with isolated winds gusting near 60mph. The threat for severe weather will be most prominent from 12pm until 6pm today, so have those phone alerts turned on and have the volume UP through that time frame!

After this system departs, expect much colder air to surge in. We’ll see temperatures right around the freezing mark Wednesday morning - so pull that winter jacket back out for the day. It’ll be cloudy with highs struggling to make it past the mid and upper 40s. Rain returns from a new system late Wednesday and into Thursday. We could see rain end as a light wintry mix late Thursday night into Friday morning just before moisture moves out. River flooding will likely be an area of concern through the week with an additional 1″-2″ of rain expected with the late week system.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Rain could be heavy at times. High 72. Low 36. Winds S at 23 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold. Showers late. High 49. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered showers. High 52. Low 33. Winds E at 6 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 74 (1922)

Record Low Today: 0 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.42″

Monthly Precip: 4.25″ (+1.25″)

Yearly Precip: 9.77″ (+3.13″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

