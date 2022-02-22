Franklin-Simpson boys advance to 13th district championship game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats are one step closer to defending their district crown.

Franklin-Simpson defeated the heavily upset-minded Logan County Cougars, 56-37, in front of their home crowd on Monday night.

The Cougars led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats led from there and never looked back. Jalen Briscoe stepped up in place of the injured Andreyas Miller who’s out with a broken hand.

The Wildcats will defend their district crown against the winner of Tuesday’s Todd County Central-Russellville game on Sunday, February 27 at 7:00 p.m. back at Logan County High School.

