Tompkinsville man loses pharmacist license in settlement

CELINA, Tenn. (AP) - A Tompkinsville native is one of two former Tennessee pharmacists that have been barred from dispensing controlled substance.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville, John Polston, of Tomkinsville, agreed to relinquish his licenses in a settlement last week and is barred from practicing pharmacy anywhere in the country until 2040.

Michael Griffith, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, also agreed to relinquish his license and not practice until 2038.

Both and their Clay County, Tennessee pharmacies have been under a court injunction not to dispense controlled substances since 2019.

In addition to the civil cases, both pharmacists have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to dispense controlled substances and fraud.

They are awaiting sentencing.

