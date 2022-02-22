Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate toddler death in Edmonson County

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy in Edmonson County died.

On Monday, KSP was called to a home in Brownsville after an incident. A two-year-old child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours, police said.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.

