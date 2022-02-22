Kentucky State Police investigate toddler death in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a two-year-old boy in Edmonson County died.

On Monday, KSP was called to a home in Brownsville after an incident. A two-year-old child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours, police said.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.