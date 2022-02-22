One System Moves Out, Another Moves In!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was plenty WET! Rain has been heavy at times, with some places picking up 2″+. Expect rain to gradually end late tonight, as colder, drier air takes over for Wednesday morning. We won’t stay dry long, however!

Heavy rain potential Thursday

After our Tuesday system departs, expect much colder air to surge in. We’ll see temperatures right around the freezing mark Wednesday morning - so pull that winter jacket back out for the day. It’ll be cloudy with highs struggling to make it past the mid and upper 40s. Rain returns from a new system late Wednesday and into Thursday. Some of our NW sections could see a brief wintry mix at moisture’s onset, but everybody goes over to all rain by early Thursday. River flooding will likely be an area of concern through the week with an additional 1″-2″ of rain expected with the late week system.

We dry out Friday with a chilly finish to the work week. Saturday also appears dry before a weak weathermaker moves in Sunday with a chance for some light rain or light snow. February looks to end on a quiet note, with March coming in like a lamb next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Colder. High 49. Low 34. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 50. Low 33. Winds NE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 43. Low 24. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 74 (1922)

Record Low: 0 (1963)

Today’s Precip: 0.64″

Monthly Precip: 4.89″ (+1.74″)

Yearly Precip: 9.35″ (+3.62″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.