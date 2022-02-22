Police: Russellville city truck stolen from cemetary

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are currently asking for the public’s help locating a city truck that was recently stolen.

According to police, a white city truck was stolen from Maple Grove Cemetary on February 16. The truck is described as a 2005 Chevrolet 1500, regular cab long bed with a toolbox. It was apparently stolen sometime in the night.

The truck has the city of Russellville’s decal on both the driver and passenger door.

Police say the truck was last seen traveling south on Nashville Road toward Tennessee.

If anyone sees the truck or has any information, please contact local law enforcement.

