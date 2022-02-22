Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Bowling Green Police warn about scam

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police department is warning the public of a scam.

Police say someone may message others with a link to get a grant based on your storm damage, and they will want the person to pay an overnight mail fee.

Police also say the message will come from someone one is friends with on social media, and say it is a scam.

Police advise to not pay anyone based on a message one receives.

