Tickets for Glory Baby Ministry’s Derby Darlins event nearly sold out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glory Baby Ministry’s Derby Darlins fundraising event will take place on March 3.

The nonprofit brings comfort to families grieving through a miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant loss by providing families with burial gowns for their babies, along with other resources to help during this grieving time.

Derby Darlins, Presented by Magnolia Lane Catering and WBKO, is Kentucky’s only Derby hat auction which will take place March 3 at The Charleston at 6:30 p.m.

The highlight of the event is the Derby hats and female models will be wearing the derby hats being auctioned off. After you get the winning bid on that beautiful Derby Hat, be sure to stop by the Blue Jae Booth and have your photo taken.

Tickets are $55 each which gets you into the event, refreshments and food as well as a model show.

