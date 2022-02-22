Advertisement

Toys For Tots celebrate achievements with Appreciation Banquet for donors and volunteers

Toys For Tots Celebrate Achievements at Donor and Volunteer Appreciation Banquet
By Ian Burkhead Cunningham
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots of Bowling Green hosted their Donor and Appreciation Banquet on Monday night at the American Legion Lodge on Dishman Lane.

Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League gather in the lodge every President’s Day to recognize those who have supported them. For 2021, they celebrate not only their supporters but also record-breaking donations.

”2021 was a huge year for Toys for Tots,” Janelle Doyle, Toys for Tots Coordinator. “We were able to serve more children than we had ever served before because of the generosity in our community.”

Toys for Tots was able to collect over 70,000 toys in 2021 reaching almost 11,000 children.

Volunteers and donors were recognized with plaques for their accomplishments.

“Tonight we’re giving away plaques for toy events that have been held throughout 2021 exceptional volunteers of monetary donors, and we just kind of come together and just do a big celebration and it just makes it a fun night for everybody,” said Doyle.

Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League hope to continue to bring record amounts of toy donations to less fortunate children in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy WBKO
UPDATE: Woman rescued from Mammoth Cave after fall, taken to local hospital
Body of missing 4-year-old found, mother and boyfriend charged with murder
Body of missing Kentucky 4-year old found, mother charged with murder
Cody Nathaniel Bacon, charged with murder.
Prosecutor seeking death penalty in Glasgow double murder
Man steals package of Bowling Green porch
Bowling Green ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera
Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Butler County triple murder suspect indicted on sex abuse charges

Latest News

Drone footage of Bowling Green tornado damage
Gov: Kentucky’s death toll from December tornadoes now at 80
SCAM ALERT: Bowling Green Police warn about scam
Tornado Survivors Struggle with Inflation Supply Chain Issues Amid Rebuild Process
Tornado Survivors Struggle with Inflation Supply Chain Issues Amid Rebuild Process
Bowling Green Structure Fire Spreads 2-3 Acres
Bowling Green Structure Fire Spreads 2-3 Acres