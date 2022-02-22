Toys For Tots celebrate achievements with Appreciation Banquet for donors and volunteers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots of Bowling Green hosted their Donor and Appreciation Banquet on Monday night at the American Legion Lodge on Dishman Lane.

Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League gather in the lodge every President’s Day to recognize those who have supported them. For 2021, they celebrate not only their supporters but also record-breaking donations.

”2021 was a huge year for Toys for Tots,” Janelle Doyle, Toys for Tots Coordinator. “We were able to serve more children than we had ever served before because of the generosity in our community.”

Toys for Tots was able to collect over 70,000 toys in 2021 reaching almost 11,000 children.

Volunteers and donors were recognized with plaques for their accomplishments.

“Tonight we’re giving away plaques for toy events that have been held throughout 2021 exceptional volunteers of monetary donors, and we just kind of come together and just do a big celebration and it just makes it a fun night for everybody,” said Doyle.

Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League hope to continue to bring record amounts of toy donations to less fortunate children in 2022.

