Warren Central girls defeat Warren East in a double-overtime thriller, East boys rally to advance

Warren East at Warren Central GBB
By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of the 14th District Tournament did not disappoint. The Warren Central girls defeat Warren East 50-48 in a double-overtime thriller, the Warren East boys rally late in the fourth quarter behind Kaleb Matlock to win 70-62.

In the girls’ game, with seconds left in the 4th down three, Dragons’ Jordyn Downey hit a stepback three to send the game into overtime. Neither team would get ahead in OT, the game would go to double overtime.

Warren East vs South Warren BBB

With less than 20 seconds left, this time Raiders down three, Reagan Lawson, banks in a three to tie the game at 48. Jaliyah Bailey would later put Warren Central ahead 50-48 which would be the game-winner as they advance. They will play Bowling Green Tuesday.

In the boys’ game, South Warren would get up in the first quarter, in the fourth Kaleb Matlock would score double-digit points to lead the Raiders ahead of the Spartans 70-62. They will play Warren Central Tuesday.

