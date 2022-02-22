Warren District Judge Kim Geoghegan Honored at State Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kim Geoghegan was presented with the 2021 Outstanding Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Award as part of last week’s Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorney Association’s Winter Conference in Lexington.

For over 25 years, Geoghegan served the people of Warren County in the Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office. The award recognizes her efforts to seek justice for abused children and the most vulnerable members of the Warren County community.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for Warren County, Chris Cohron, said, “I was thrilled to see Judge Geoghegan receive this award, not only for her outstanding work as First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, but also for her dedication throughout her prosecutorial career.”

In 2021, Geoghagen was appointed by the Governor to succeed former District Judge Sam Potter who retired before the end of his term.

