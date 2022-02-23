Another Weather System Arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a break in the rains Wednesday, more wet weather is coming tonight into Thursday! While this system will bring us MOSTLY rain, there could be a period of freezing rain and light icing at the onset for our west/northwestern sections.

Another round of rain through Thursday

Rain chances increase through the evening and night. Some of our NW sections could see a brief wintry mix at moisture’s onset, but everybody goes over to all rain by early Thursday. Periods of moderate to heavy rain are to be expected, which further increases the threat for some localized flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Bowling Green and points east into early Friday morning. On top of the rain we saw Tuesday, we’re expecting an additional 1-2″ by Thursday night.

We dry out by Friday, but it’ll be cold with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Once our weather quiets down, it looks to stay that way well into next week! Readings will be chilly this weekend before a steady warming trend takes hold as we close out of February and head into March!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 48. Low 36. Winds NE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 43. Low 22. Winds NW at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 44. Low 27. Winds N at 4 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 74 (1982)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.99″ (+1.68″)

Yearly Precip: 10.51″ (+3.56″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.