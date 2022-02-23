Cloudy and cold before showers return later!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Tuesday, we’ll see much colder conditions today. Temperatures this morning will stay in the low to mid 30s so hold onto that thicker jacket!

Day planner (wbko)

Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy into the midday and afternoon. Thicker clouds will limit how much warmer we get as well, with daytime highs struggling to break into the low to mid 40s later. Rain chances increase through the evening and night, with most of it being light by then. Some of our NW sections could see a brief wintry mix at moisture’s onset, but everybody goes over to all rain by early Thursday. Rain starts early in our southeastern counties before it turns more widespread later in the day. Periods of heavy rain are to be expected, which further increases the threat for some localized flooding. On top of the rain we saw Tuesday, we’re expecting an additional 1-2″ by Thursday night. We dry out by Friday, but it’ll be cold with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll be dry to start the weekend but a few stray showers roll in late Saturday and into early Sunday. Overall, temperatures stay on the cold trend through the next several days so hold on to the warm gear!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cold. Showers late. High 49. Low 37. Winds N at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered showers. High 52. Low 33. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible early. High 43. Low 24. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High Today: 79 (1982)

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 5.3 (Moderate)

Mold Count: Low (664 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 47

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.74″

Monthly Precip: 4.99″ (+1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 10.51″ (+3.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.