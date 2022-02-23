Congressional districts would shed, expand population with GOP-drawn maps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A judge has refused to temporarily block Kentucky’s newly drawn congressional and statehouse maps. The ruling is an initial setback to Democrats challenging the Republican-crafted boundaries.

While the new map would divide Warren County into three districts for the State House, it’s also expanding others on the congressional end. There would still be six congressional districts, but some Congress members would expand or shed population based on the maps.

“I took Danville from Brett Guthrie-- Boyle County. I also took a big part of Anderson County and Franklin County from Andy Barr, so my district is going to add about 115,000 new constituents,” said Congressman James Comer (R-KY-District 1).

GOP lawmakers that redrew the districts, claim it’s being done in order to level out populations based on the 2020 U.S. Census, not for gerrymandering or ‘picking their voters.’

“It’s a hard process to redraw those lines and make the population be equal. So now all six congressional districts had the exact same population,” said Comer.

However, Democrats who are unhappy with the re-drawn lines, say it wouldn’t make sense for some counties and cities to be divided.

“Warren County as the fifth largest county, and Bowling Green city as the third-largest city in the state, has very different needs than the more rural areas,” State Representative Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) told WBKO News earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Comer points to Nashville as an example of what he says would have been redrawing lines for Republicans’ gain.

“The Republicans in the Kentucky General Assembly did not split Louisville up, unlike in Nashville-- the Tennessee Republicans in the state legislature split Nashville in three pieces that got rid of a Democrat or it’s going to get rid of a democrat,” he said.

This is the first time Republicans have been fully in charge of the redistricting process in Kentucky, after securing both chambers of the legislature for the first time in state history, in 2016.

“More than likely, Kentucky will remain a five to one state-- five Republicans and one Democrat state. We could have been partisan and split Louisville in three or four pieces, and probably been a six to zero state,” said Comer.

The judge who blocked the democrats’ lawsuit says that blocking the new maps now would “throw the election process into disarray.”

New GOP-drawn districts in Kentucky (WBKO)

