Dragons dominate Raiders, Bowling Green girls roll past Warren Central

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the second day of the 14th District Tournament, Bowling Green girls and Warren Central boys lock in a trip to the 4th Region Tournament.

In the girls’ game, the one-seeded Bowling Green Purples controlled the whole game against Warren Central later defeating them 53-31 advancing to the 14th District title game. They will play the winning of Thursday’s game between South Warren and Greenwood.

In the boys’ game, from the jump, Warren Central got up to a 36-30 lead at halftime and later pulled away to win 71-49 locking themselves into the 4th Region Tournament. They will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Bowling Green and Greenwood for the 14th District Championship.

