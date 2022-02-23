Franklin woman recovering well after receiving kidney from best friend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a couple years now since April Sermons of Franklin found out she was a near perfect match to donate a kidney to her best friend Denita Brady. Finally, they were able to have the surgery and are now both recovering well.

“She saved my life, she gave me a new life. I had been so sick for so long, and, you know, when you’re on dialysis, you’re existing, you’re not living. Within two weeks, or three weeks after surgery, when I got past the pain, I felt better than I have in years,” Brady explained.

You can read more about their remarkable story by clicking here. After this experience of getting to donate a kidney, Sermons is advocating for others to considering becoming an organ donor, even a living organ donor.

“You don’t ever think about the fact you have spare parts,” Sermons said. “Honestly, you do. So, I definitely would say that if anybody has anyone that they know, or even if you don’t know, someone, it’s definitely a program to look into.”

If you are interested in learning more about becoming an organ donor you can visit donatelifeky.org.

