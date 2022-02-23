Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.

The final tour date of Brooks’ tour will be in Nashville and April 16th is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Nashville, we’re coming home…AGAIN! You were sweet to each other when the Thunder Rolled last time. I not only want to... Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Tickets for the show are $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.

His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.

