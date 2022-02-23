Garth Brooks to perform at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Garth Brooks is coming to Nissan Stadium.
The final tour date of Brooks’ tour will be in Nashville and April 16th is his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Tickets for the show are $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.
His previous show at Nissan Stadium was canceled due to severe weather.
