Owensboro man announces bid for U.S. House District 2 seat

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Owensboro small business owner Brent Feher has announced his bid to Kentucky’s Second U.S. Congressional District.

Feher will now be on the Republican primary ticket against incumbent Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green.

Feher is a native of Owensboro and is married with one child and another on the way.

In a release, Feher said “I fell that the time has come for the divisiveness to see its end and seek common ground with the public.”

