Prescribed burns planned at Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Daniel Boone National Forest officials say a series of prescribed burns will start this month in the forest.

The purpose is to reduce the risk of wildfires and increase wildfire habitat diversity.

Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray said in a news release the burning gets rid of accumulated materials that can act as fuels, such as leaf litter and woody debris.

The release says charred material remaining after a prescribed burn returns nutrients to the soil and creates places for new growth.

The forest says additional firefighting personnel and equipment will be on site and some roads and trails may be closed for public safety during prescribed burns.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.