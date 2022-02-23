Tax season underway, deadline extended for several counties in Kentucky affected by tornados

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s officially time to file your taxes by going to a professional tax service and getting help or filing them yourself.

But you might have heard that the IRS is currently facing a massive backlog on tax returns, something but Mike Buser with Professional Tax Service in Bowling Green says you should not fret.

“The IRS is very timely, if you file your returns electronically, they are just strictly behind in paper returns that they have to hand process. So if you file your returns electronically, you’re typically looking at eight to 10 days on having your refund either direct deposited or mailed to your house,” says Buser.

This year, you must also be on the lookout for other documents you will need in order to get your refund on time.

“If you have children, the IRS sent out some advanced child tax credits to everybody, and if you got that they sent a letter out to reconcile that when you file your taxes. So if you don’t put the correct information that you received, it will delay your refund. There have been changes with daycare credit, it’s now refundable up to 50%,” added Buser.

Tornado victims in various counties in Kentucky such as Barren, Hart, Logan, Muhlenberg, and Warren counties among others have until May 16 to file their federal and state income tax.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.