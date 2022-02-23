BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Emily Harlan, Brand Experience Coordinator at Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. Emily’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “that we break generational poverty by teaching students vital skill sets, such as financial literacy, money management and work-readiness.” She also said, “I love teaching kindergarten students the basics of money management through stories, real-life examples and class discussions. Together we learn about saving and spending money wisely, the differences between goods and services and how to earn money through having jobs. Facilitating JA classes to young children is the highlight of my day and leaves a smile on my face. I encourage you to give volunteering a try!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

